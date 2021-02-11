REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges $23.5M Sale of Whole Foods-Occupied Property in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Located at 2305 N. Prospect Ave., the 53,875-square-foot store is part of the commercial space at Prospect Medical Commons.

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin investment services team of Colliers International has arranged the sale of a Whole Foods Market-occupied property in Milwaukee for $23.5 million. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.5 percent. Located at 2305 N. Prospect Ave., the 53,875-square-foot store is part of the commercial space at Prospect Medical Commons. Adam Connor of Colliers represented the seller, a Seattle-based private investor. California-based ExchangeRight Real Estate LLC purchased the asset as part of a 1031 exchange. This is the second time in the last five years that the asset has traded hands.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  