Colliers Arranges $23.5M Sale of Whole Foods-Occupied Property in Milwaukee

Located at 2305 N. Prospect Ave., the 53,875-square-foot store is part of the commercial space at Prospect Medical Commons.

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin investment services team of Colliers International has arranged the sale of a Whole Foods Market-occupied property in Milwaukee for $23.5 million. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.5 percent. Located at 2305 N. Prospect Ave., the 53,875-square-foot store is part of the commercial space at Prospect Medical Commons. Adam Connor of Colliers represented the seller, a Seattle-based private investor. California-based ExchangeRight Real Estate LLC purchased the asset as part of a 1031 exchange. This is the second time in the last five years that the asset has traded hands.