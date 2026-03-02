Colliers Arranges $232.7M in Acquisition Financing for 1,225-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Maryland

SUITLAND and LARGO, MD. — Colliers has arranged 232.7 million in acquisition financing for a three-property multifamily portfolio located in Prince George County. 29th Street Capital and Willton purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Shahin Yazdi and Jonathan Lee of Colliers arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the buyers. The full-term, interest-only loan features a 70 percent loan-to-purchase price. Loan proceeds reassigned existing tax increment financing (TIF) agreements associated with Allure Apollo and Aspire Apollo.

Allure Apollo and Aspire Apollo are adjacent multifamily communities located in Suitland, Md., and operate as a single residential campus totaling 801 units. The properties feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with a full suite of tenant amenities. Ascend Apollo, located approximately 10 miles away along I-495 near the Joint Base Andrews military facility in Largo, comprises 424 units with a similar unit mix and similar amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, clubhouse, business center and fitness center, among others.