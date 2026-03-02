Monday, March 2, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsLoansMarylandMultifamilySoutheast

Colliers Arranges $232.7M in Acquisition Financing for 1,225-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Maryland

by Abby Cox

SUITLAND and LARGO, MD. — Colliers has arranged 232.7 million in acquisition financing for a three-property multifamily portfolio located in Prince George County. 29th Street Capital and Willton purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Shahin Yazdi and Jonathan Lee of Colliers arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the buyers. The full-term, interest-only loan features a 70 percent loan-to-purchase price. Loan proceeds reassigned existing tax increment financing (TIF) agreements associated with Allure Apollo and Aspire Apollo.

Allure Apollo and Aspire Apollo are adjacent multifamily communities located in Suitland, Md., and operate as a single residential campus totaling 801 units. The properties feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with a full suite of tenant amenities. Ascend Apollo, located approximately 10 miles away along I-495 near the Joint Base Andrews military facility in Largo, comprises 424 units with a similar unit mix and similar amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, clubhouse, business center and fitness center, among others.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of North...

Landmark Properties Buys 732-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Asana Partners Acquires 197,105 SF Shopping Center in...

Warren Resort Hotels Buys Franciscan Inn & Suites...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $14.7M Sale of Multifamily Property...

JLL Brokers Sales of Two Medical Office Buildings...

GFP Receives $191.5M in Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion...

Bradford Allen Begins Preleasing for 301-Unit Arbor House...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in...