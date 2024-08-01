Thursday, August 1, 2024
Colliers Arranges $23M Sale of Tampa Bay Store Leased to The Home Depot

by John Nelson

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Colliers has arranged the $23 million sale of a 111,694-square-foot retail property in the Tampa Bay area. Located at 2495 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, the store has been leased to The Home Depot for the past 25 years, and the home improvement retailer has several years remaining on its current lease term.

Eric Carlton and Jereme Snyder of Colliers represented the seller, a private institutional investor, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed individual investor.

