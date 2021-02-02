REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges $26.3M Sale of Meadows Village Shopping Center in Temecula, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Meadows-Village-Temecula-CA

Baron’s Market, CVS/pharmacy, EOS Fitness, Starbucks Coffee, The UPS Store, Wells Fargo and Subway are tenants at Meadows Village in Temecula, Calif.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Meadows Village, a grocery- and drugstore-anchored shopping center in Temecula. The retail property changed hands for $26.3 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 31771-31962 Rancho California Road, the property features 80,553 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Baron’s Market, CVS/pharmacy, EOS Fitness, Starbucks Coffee, The UPS Store, Wells Fargo and Subway.

El Warner, Caitlin Zirpolo, Charley Simpson, Jordan Gomez and Peter Orth of Colliers handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  