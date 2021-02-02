Colliers Arranges $26.3M Sale of Meadows Village Shopping Center in Temecula, California
TEMECULA, CALIF. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Meadows Village, a grocery- and drugstore-anchored shopping center in Temecula. The retail property changed hands for $26.3 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.
Located at 31771-31962 Rancho California Road, the property features 80,553 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Baron’s Market, CVS/pharmacy, EOS Fitness, Starbucks Coffee, The UPS Store, Wells Fargo and Subway.
El Warner, Caitlin Zirpolo, Charley Simpson, Jordan Gomez and Peter Orth of Colliers handled the transaction.
