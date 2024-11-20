Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Colliers Arranges $26.4M Sale of Volusia Square Shopping Center in Daytona Beach

by John Nelson

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Colliers has arranged the $26.4 million sale of Volusia Square, a 193,923-square-foot shopping center located at 2455 W. International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach. Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of Colliers represented the seller, Lamar Cos., in the transaction. Mosaic Realty Partners purchased the shopping center, which is situated less than 300 yards from Daytona International Speedway.

Volusia Square was 97.2 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Urban Air Adventure Park, Amped Fitness, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Restaurant Depot Express. Three retail outparcels were included in the sale, including two single-tenant buildings occupied by Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s and a multi-tenant building leased to Lenscrafters and Cava.

