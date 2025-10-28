Colliers Arranges 26,285 SF Office Lease in Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Colliers has arranged a 26,285-square-foot lease at Preston Ridge III, a six-story office building located at 3460 Preston Ridge Road in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The undisclosed tenant has previously subleased space at Preston Ridge III. Deming Fish of Colliers represented the landlord, Hobbs Brook Real Estate (HBRE), in the lease transaction.

Preston Ridge III is a newly renovated, 146,000-square-foot office property situated off Ga. Highway 400. New touches to the office building include collaborative areas, fitness center with lockers, a refreshed lobby, common areas and EV charging stations.