PHILADELPHIA — Colliers has arranged a $27.1 million construction loan for a 124-unit multifamily project that will be located at 933 Canal St. in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. The project carries a total price tag of $34 million and will include two commercial spaces. Bob Beckman of Colliers arranged the loan through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the borrower, locally based development and investment firm GY Properties.