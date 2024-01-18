Colliers Arranges $27.8M Refinancing for Edgeway Apartments in Bellflower, California

BELLFLOWER, CALIF. — The Colliers Structured Finance Group (SFG) has arranged a $27.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Edgeway, a 91-unit multifamily property in Bellflower, a suburb south of Los Angeles.

The loan features a 5.5 percent interest rate for five years. Jonathan Lee, Bill Hyatt, and Shahin Yazdi of SFG arranged the loan for the borrower, Serrano Development Group.

Colliers SFG closed the Fannie Mae loan prior to property stabilization. Built in 2023, the Edgeway luxury apartment community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans. Unit features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, private balconies, modern technology features and ample storage.

Community amenities include a resort style pool, spa and cabana lounge; business center and co-working lounge; dog run and pet wash; fitness center with spin studio; and multiple outdoor lounges with BBQs.

Located near the intersection of highways 91 and 605, Edgeway is centrally located with ready access to Los Angeles, Long Beach and Orange County.