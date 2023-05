RALEIGH, N.C. — Colliers has arranged the $3.5 million sale of Lynwood Plaza, a retail strip center located at 4800 Grove Barton Road in Raleigh. Tenants at the 8,943-square-foot property include Little Caesars, Nail Image Salon, Board & Brush and Salt & Lime Cabo Grill. David Stowe of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction, and Rikky Goswami of Insight Property Group represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.