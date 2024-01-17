Colliers Arranges $30.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Colliers has arranged the $30.5 million sale of Glengary Shoppes, a 95,489-square-foot shopping center located along South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. University Park, Fla.-based Benderson Development purchased the property from Jacksonville-based REIT Regency Centers. Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 1995, Glengary Shoppes was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Best Buy and Barnes & Noble. Regions Bank and IHOP occupy outparcels at the shopping center.