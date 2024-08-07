Wednesday, August 7, 2024
B3 & Gaw is transforming a portion of Bayfair Mall in San Leandro, Calif., into an R&D campus.
Colliers Arranges $33M Financing for Bayfair Mall Redevelopment in San Leandro, California

by Amy Works

SAN LEANDRO, CALIF. — Colliers Mortgage’s California structured finance group has arranged a $33 million bridge loan on behalf of B3 & Gaw to refinance the Bayfair Mall in the Bay Area city of San Leandro.

The 715,000-square-foot property is being redeveloped into a mixed-use retail power center and R&D campus in San Leandro.

The borrower’s multi-phase business plan includes closing the indoor corridors of the mall, renewing leases for existing retail tenants and filling vacancies with more suitable tenants for the market. Additionally, B3 & Gaw is transforming a one third of the property into an R&D campus.

Shahin Yazdi, Jonathan Lee, Tommy Adelson and William Hyatt of Colliers arranged the financing, which includes a 36-month term with optional extensions. The loan features a fully nonrecourse structure with no interest, carry or completion guarantees.

