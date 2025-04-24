Colliers Arranges $34.3M Loan for Refinancing of Historic Buildings in Boston Seaport District

BOSTON — Colliers has arranged a $34.3 million loan for the refinancing of the Custom House Block and Gardiner Building at Long Wharf, a pair of historic buildings totaling 83,824 square feet in Boston’s Seaport District. The Custom House Block was originally completed in 1848 and totals 74,783 square feet, while the 9,041-square-foot Gardiner Building was originally constructed in 1760 and once functioned as John Hancock’s counting house. Today, both buildings house office and retail uses and were 94 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. Patrick Boyle and Kevin Phelan of Colliers arranged the fixed-rate loan through Grant Street Funding on behalf of the owner, Capital Street Properties, which completed the adaptive reuse of the buildings in 2021.