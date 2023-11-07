Colliers Arranges 37,654 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Colliers has arranged a 37,654-square-foot office lease renewal at 55 Beattie Place in downtown Greenville. The tenant, regional law firm Gallivan White & Boyd, is renewing its space within One Liberty Square. Bailey Tollison, Brantley Anderson and Taylor Allen of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was not disclosed. In addition to the One Liberty Square renewal, the Colliers team recently represented Gallivan White & Boyd in other office leases in Columbia, S.C., and Charlotte.