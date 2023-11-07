Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Gallivan White & Boyd is renewing its lease at One Liberty Square, an office building located at 55 Beattie Place in downtown Greenville.
Leasing ActivityOfficeSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Colliers Arranges 37,654 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Greenville

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Colliers has arranged a 37,654-square-foot office lease renewal at 55 Beattie Place in downtown Greenville. The tenant, regional law firm Gallivan White & Boyd, is renewing its space within One Liberty Square. Bailey Tollison, Brantley Anderson and Taylor Allen of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was not disclosed. In addition to the One Liberty Square renewal, the Colliers team recently represented Gallivan White & Boyd in other office leases in Columbia, S.C., and Charlotte.

You may also like

Colliers Secures 118,258 SF Industrial Lease in Metro...

Desi Brothers Farmers Market to Open 47,814 SF...

Meritage Homes Signs 17,899 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Clayco to Relocate St. Louis-Area Offices to 230,000...

Civil and Environmental Consultants Expands Office Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 63,387 SF...

Jefferies LLC Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Onyx Equities Completes Renovation of Two Office Buildings...

Lee & Associates: Slowing Absorption, Rent Growth Put...