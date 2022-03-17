Colliers Arranges $4.3M Sale of Retail Center in Metro Milwaukee
WEST ALLIS, WIS. — Colliers has arranged the $4.3 million sale of a 14,079-square-foot retail center in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis. The recently built property sits at the corner of South 108th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue. Some of the tenants at the fully leased center include HuHot, Tropical Smoothie, Elements Massage and AT&T. Adam Connor, Josh Minkin and Heather Dorfler of the Colliers Wisconsin investment services team represented the seller, a Milwaukee-based private developer. The private buyer is also based in Wisconsin.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.