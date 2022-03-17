REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges $4.3M Sale of Retail Center in Metro Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Some of the tenants at the fully leased center include HuHot, Tropical Smoothie, Elements Massage and AT&T.

WEST ALLIS, WIS. — Colliers has arranged the $4.3 million sale of a 14,079-square-foot retail center in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis. The recently built property sits at the corner of South 108th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue. Some of the tenants at the fully leased center include HuHot, Tropical Smoothie, Elements Massage and AT&T. Adam Connor, Josh Minkin and Heather Dorfler of the Colliers Wisconsin investment services team represented the seller, a Milwaukee-based private developer. The private buyer is also based in Wisconsin.

