WEST ALLIS, WIS. — Colliers has arranged the $4.5 million sale of a six-tenant retail center in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis. The 14,000-square-foot property is home to tenants such as AT&T, Tropical Smoothie Café and HuHot. The private seller purchased the asset about three years ago and needed to dissolve a partnership. Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, Curbline, a $500 million fund that made its first acquisition in Wisconsin.