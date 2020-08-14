Colliers Arranges $40.7M HUD Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Manor, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Grassdale at Manor will be a 320-unit apartment community in metro Austin.

MANOR, TEXAS — Colliers has arranged a $40.7 million HUD loan for the construction of The Grassdale at Manor, a 320-unit multifamily project that will be located in an opportunity zone in the eastern Austin suburb of Manor. The market-rate community will consist of 10 garden-style buildings and 579 parking spaces. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Colliers arranged the loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of The Grassdale at Manor LLC.