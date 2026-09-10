Colliers Arranges $44.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Norwood, Massachusetts

NORWOOD, MASS. — Colliers has arranged the $44.5 million construction loan for a 145-unit multifamily project in Norwood, located southwest of Boston. The site is located at 259 Lenox St., and the new five-story building will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 20 percent of which will be earmarked as affordable housing. Amenities will include an outdoor pool, fitness center, golf simulator, coworking spaces and grilling and dining stations. Patrick Boyle, Matt Lombardi Jr. and Rose Liu of Colliers arranged the loan through Beacon Bank on behalf of the developer, Tremont Asset Management.