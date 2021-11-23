REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges 47,670 SF Office Lease Expansion at Terminus 100 in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Terminus 100

Terminus 100 is a 27-floor, 656,000-square-foot Class A property located at 3280 Peachtree Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead district.

ATLANTA — Colliers has arranged a two-floor, 47,670-square-foot office space expansion at Terminus 100, a 27-floor, 656,000-square-foot Class A property located at 3280 Peachtree Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Andrew Waguespack and Pete Shelton of Colliers arranged the six-year lease agreement with the landlord, Cousins Properties, on behalf of the tenant, Atlanta-based healthcare workforce management provider QGenda.

The expansion and renewal for QGenda encompasses four floors totaling 95,340 square feet. QGenda is currently occupying 47,670 square feet at Terminus 100 and will occupy another 47,670 square feet starting May 1, 2022. The expanded office lease aims to support the software company’s growing talent pool and attract investors outside of Atlanta’s technology industry. Before QGenda expanded, the building was around 80 percent leased to tenants including Morgan Stanley, WeWork and Fleetcor.

