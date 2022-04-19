Colliers Arranges $4M Sale of Industrial Complex in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a three-building warehouse and office complex totaling 20,820 square feet in Fort Lauderdale. Robert Listokin of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as PRF Holdings LLC, and Levy Realty represented the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was $4 million.

The property, dubbed the Southern Cross Portfolio, includes a 3,314-square-foot warehouse building, a 7,459-square-foot office/showroom/storage building and a 10,047-square-foot warehouse. PRF Holdings previously utilized the entire complex to manage its business. The buildings are situated adjacent to Lockhart Stadium and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.