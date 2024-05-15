Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Colliers Arranges $52.7M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Property in Peabody, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

PEABODY, MASS. — Colliers has arranged a $52.7 million loan for the refinancing of a 370,000-square-foot industrial property in Peabody, a northern suburb of Boston. The building is located within the Centennial Park development and houses the headquarters of an undisclosed e-commerce retailer. Barings provided the financing to a partnership between two Boston-based firms, Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate. The partnership plans to expand the property by 82,790 square feet, and the loan includes construction proceeds for that endeavor. John Broderick and Patrick Boyle led the debt placement efforts for Colliers.

