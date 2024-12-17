Colliers Arranges $520M Bond Refinancing for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Colliers has secured a $520 million refinancing for Grand Canyon University’s (GCU) real estate portfolio in Phoenix.

Placed through the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Maricopa Education Bonds (Grand Canyon University Project Taxable Series 2024), the loan includes the refinancing of two bridge loans placed by Colliers in October. The loan, which also pays off the university’s credit line, is a 3a2 bond financing and was issued as a partial refinancing of bonds issued by the university in 2021.

Robert Kline, Todd Noel and Mindy Korth of Colliers Mortgage Advisory in Phoenix arranged the refinancing. John Stevenson and Mark Somers of Goldman Sachs’ higher education group and the law firms of Ballard Spahr and Nixon Peabody were also involved in the transaction.

“The scope of this refinancing is pretty significant in the higher education bond market and speaks to GCU’s outstanding financial performance and strong student outcomes in the six years since reverting to our historical tax-exempt Arizona nonprofit status,” says GCU President Brian Mueller.