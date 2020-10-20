Colliers Arranges $6.1M Acquisition of Industrial Property in North Las Vegas
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Colliers International | Las Vegas has arranged the purchase of an industrial and retail facility located at 1011 E. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas. Michael F. Colvin acquired the 45,659-square-foot asset from an undisclosed seller for $6.1 million.
Dean Willmore, Lauren Willmore, Mike Willmore and Stacy Shapiro of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.
