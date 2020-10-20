Colliers Arranges $6.1M Acquisition of Industrial Property in North Las Vegas

Located at 1101 E. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas, Nev., the property features 45,659 square feet of industrial and retail space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Colliers International | Las Vegas has arranged the purchase of an industrial and retail facility located at 1011 E. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas. Michael F. Colvin acquired the 45,659-square-foot asset from an undisclosed seller for $6.1 million.

Dean Willmore, Lauren Willmore, Mike Willmore and Stacy Shapiro of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.