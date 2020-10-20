REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges $6.1M Acquisition of Industrial Property in North Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

1101-E-Alexander-Rd-North-Las-Vegas-NV

Located at 1101 E. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas, Nev., the property features 45,659 square feet of industrial and retail space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Colliers International | Las Vegas has arranged the purchase of an industrial and retail facility located at 1011 E. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas. Michael F. Colvin acquired the 45,659-square-foot asset from an undisclosed seller for $6.1 million.

Dean Willmore, Lauren Willmore, Mike Willmore and Stacy Shapiro of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  