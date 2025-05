HOLLISTER, CALIF. — The De Jong | Becher Self Storage Team at Colliers has arranged the sale of Hannigan’s Mini Storage facility in Hollister. Mechanics Banks, as trustee for the John A Maki Trust, sold the asset to National Storage Affiliates for $6.5 million. Located at 180 San Felipe Road, the fully stabilized self-storage facility features 330 units in 29,926 rentable square feet. The property will transition to Right Space Storage management and branding at close.