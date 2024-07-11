Colliers Arranges $62M Loan for Refinancing of East Boston Apartments

BOSTON — Colliers has arranged a $62 million loan for the refinancing of Addison, a 230-unit apartment community in East Boston that was completed in late 2021. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, basketball court, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking lounge and a maker space with an industrial kitchen. Jeffrey Black, Bryan Koop, Sean Burke, Kevin Phelan and Matthew Lombardi of Colliers arranged the loan through CrossHarbor Capital Partners. The borrower was a joint venture between Redgate Capital Partners, North River Co. and ELV Associates.