Tenants at Posner Commons include Best Buy, PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinepolis.
Colliers Arranges $63.5M Sale of Posner Commons Shopping Center in Davenport, Florida

by John Nelson

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Colliers has arranged the $63.5 million sale of Posner Commons, a 731,000-square-foot regional shopping center located in Davenport, roughly 25 miles southwest of Orlando. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Eric AmRhein of Colliers represented the seller, PREP Property Group, in the transaction. BayBridge Real Estate Capital arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Orion Real Estate Group.

Target and a newly constructed BJ’s Wholesale Club shadow-anchor Posner Commons, which was 95.5 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including JC Penney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinépolis, Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, Ashley Furniture, Michaels, Staples, PetSmart, Books-A-Million and Dollar Tree. Situated seven miles from Walt Disney World, the property spans 91 acres.

