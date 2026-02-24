Colliers Arranges 69,408 SF Office Lease in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Colliers has arranged a 69,408-square-foot office lease at 36 S. Charles St. in downtown Baltimore. Nathan Crowe and Katie Datin of Colliers represented the landlord, Zamir Equities, in the lease transaction. Nick Loiselle of CBRE represented the tenant, the State of Maryland.

The state will utilize the space for its Supplemental Retirement Program, the Office of the People’s Counsel and the Public Service Commission. Other State of Maryland agencies that already occupy the property include the Office of Public Defender, the Department of Aging and the Department of Disabilities.

The office building features an onsite fitness center, conference center, tenant lounge and 24/7 security.