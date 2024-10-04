Colliers Arranges $7.4M Sale of Apartment, Medical Office Building in Suburban Chicago

HIGHLAND PARK, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the $7.4 million sale of a 55,033-square-foot commercial building in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Located at 1770 1st St., the property features 17 apartment units on the upper three floors and 36,000 square feet of medical office space home to Robb Orthodontics, Highland Park Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery and Pediatric Dentistry of the North Shore. The apartment units are fully leased, and the medical office portion is 61 percent leased. Constructed in 1988, the building sits atop a 447-space public parking garage and is across the street from the Highland Park Metra stop. Alissa Adler, John Homsher, Tyler Hague and Lauren Stoliar of Colliers represented the seller, Fulton Design + Build. QMR Partners was the buyer.