Colliers Arranges $7.4M Sale of Retail Property Leased to CVS in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Colliers International has arranged the $7.4 million sale of a 12,900-square-foot retail property Austin. The tenant, CVS, has 13 years remaining on its 25-year lease. Jon Busse and Volmey Campbell of Colliers represented the San Diego-based seller in the transaction. Brad Kritzer and David Chasin of Pegasus Investments represented the buyer, a California-based 1031 exchange investor.