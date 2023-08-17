Colliers Arranges $7.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Metro Miami

HIALEAH, FLA. — Colliers has arranged the $7.5 million sale of a multifamily development site located at 1033 E. 25th St. in Hialeah, a suburb of Miami. Virgilio Fernandez of Colliers represented the undisclosed buyer and seller in the transaction. The shovel-ready site, which spans less that one acre, is located a half-block from the intersection of the Metrorail substation and the Tri-Rail Metrorail Transfer Station. The project, dubbed Metro 1025, is zoned for up to 151 apartments across eight stories. The buyer received final site plan approval and a complete set of entitlements from the City of Hialeah to build the multifamily project. The construction timeline was not disclosed.