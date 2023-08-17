Thursday, August 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Hialeah, Fla., project, dubbed Metro 1025, is approved for 151 apartments across eight stories.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Colliers Arranges $7.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

HIALEAH, FLA. — Colliers has arranged the $7.5 million sale of a multifamily development site located at 1033 E. 25th St. in Hialeah, a suburb of Miami. Virgilio Fernandez of Colliers represented the undisclosed buyer and seller in the transaction. The shovel-ready site, which spans less that one acre, is located a half-block from the intersection of the Metrorail substation and the Tri-Rail Metrorail Transfer Station. The project, dubbed Metro 1025, is zoned for up to 151 apartments across eight stories. The buyer received final site plan approval and a complete set of entitlements from the City of Hialeah to build the multifamily project. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Completes 377-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest...

Brownsville Residential to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 50,138 SF Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 225,551 SF Office Campus...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Bell Partners Acquires 277-Unit Vintage Jones Franklin Apartments...

Hart Lyman Co. Buys Great Northern Mall in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $6.7M Agency Loan for...

CPP Acquires Sunnyview Villa Affordable Housing Property in...