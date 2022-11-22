Colliers Arranges $79.7M in Debt, Equity for Multifamily Project in Lebanon, New Hampshire

Units at The Marek at Lebanon will feature stainless steel appliances, keyless entry mechanisms and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor grilling stations, coworking spaces and a dog park.

LEBANON, N.H. — Colliers has arranged $79.9 million in construction debt and joint venture equity for The Marek at Lebanon, a 250-unit multifamily project that will be located near the Vermont-New Hampshire border. The property will comprise two residential buildings housing one- and two-bedroom units that will be connected by a 10,000-square-foot amenity building, all on a 17.7-acre site. The general contractor is DEW Construction Corp., with design by Market Square Architects and engineering by VHB Inc. A syndicate led by Brookline Bank provided the fixed-rate senior construction loan to the borrower, Massachusetts-based Saxon Partners. Jeff Black, Kevin Phelan, Sean Burke and Bryan Koop of Colliers placed the debt and arranged the joint venture equity partnership with Tritower Financial Group.