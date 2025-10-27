Monday, October 27, 2025
3074 Chastain Meadows
According to third-quarter research from Lee & Associates, Heidelberg USA Inc. will fully occupy the single-story office building in metro Atlanta.
Colliers Arranges 80,000 SF Office Lease in Kennesaw, Georgia

by Abby Cox

KENNESAW, GA. — Colliers has arranged an 80,000-square-foot office lease at 3074 Chastain Meadows in Kennesaw, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. According to third-quarter research from Lee & Associates, print media services provider Heidelberg USA Inc., the North American subsidiary of the German company Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, will fully occupy the single-story building. Deming Fish, Emily Richardson and Mark Maggard of Colliers secured the lease on behalf of the owner, Orion Properties.

