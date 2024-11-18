Monday, November 18, 2024
Market-Street-Village-Apartments-San-Diego-CA
Situated in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, Market Street Village features 229 market-rate and affordable apartments.
Colliers Arranges $82.2M Sale of Market Street Village Apartments in San Diego’s East Village

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Colliers has arranged the sale of Market Street Village Apartments, a multifamily community in downtown San Diego’s East Village. A private buyer acquired the asset from Equity Residential for $82.2 million, or $359,000 per unit.

Located at 699 14th St., Market Street Village Apartments offers 229 market-rate and affordable apartments with full kitchens, dishwashers, large closets, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and vinyl flooring. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, theater screening room, multiple courtyards, a sundeck with a firepit, 406 parking spaces and a clubhouse with a pool and spa.

Additionally, the property offers ground-floor retail space anchored by an Albertsons supermarket with a Sav-On Pharmacy and Starbucks Coffee.

Kitty Wallace and Anna Kampling of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

