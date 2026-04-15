Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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Anderson Plaza Apartments has changed ownership for the first time.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Colliers Arranges $9M Sale of Multifamily Community in Northeast Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Colliers has arranged the $9 million sale of Anderson Plaza Apartments, a 100-unit multifamily community in Minneapolis. The transaction marks the first time the asset has changed ownership. The property was developed in 1963 on a former quarry site and family-owned since its inception. Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon, Devon Dvorak and Drew Jackson of Colliers represented the seller. The buyer, Quarry Apartments LLC, plans to make targeted renovations and operational enhancements. The property was 86 percent occupied at the time of sale.  

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