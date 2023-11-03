Colliers Arranges Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Portfolio Totaling 56 Units in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Colliers Mortgage has arranged financing for the acquisition of a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 56 units in Chattanooga. The properties include Richwood Townhomes and Seminole Pathe. Located at 918 Donaldson Road, Richwood Townhomes was built in 1968 and comprises 24 units throughout four two-story buildings. Seminole Pathe features 32 units within one three-story building, as well as a one-story single-family residence that functions as a duplex. Built in 1925, the property is situated at 302 Dunlap Ave.

The financing included the assumption of an existing Fannie Mae mortgage loan, as well as an additional Fannie Mae supplemental loan. Zach Shope of Colliers Mortgage’s Atlanta office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as East Ridge Flats and Townhomes LLC.