Colliers Arranges Recapitalization of 467,708 SF Industrial Asset in Suburban Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

LIBERTY, MO. — Colliers has arranged the recapitalization of a 467,708-square-foot industrial asset in Liberty, a northeast suburb of Kansas City. The Class A heavy manufacturing facility is located in Heartland Meadows Industrial Park. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers arranged the joint venture between the property’s developer, Becknell Industrial, and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing. LMV Automotive Systems, a division of Magna International Inc., has fully occupied the property since its completion in February 2023. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 61 docks, 12,892 square feet of office space and 494 auto parking spaces.

