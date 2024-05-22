Colliers Arranges Refinancing for 352-Room EAST Miami Hotel

MIAMI — Colliers’ Hospitality Practice Group has arranged the refinancing for EAST Miami Hotel, a 352-room hotel located in Miami’s Brickell district. The property is part of Swire Properties’ $1 billion Brickell City Centre development, which features more than 500,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. EAST Miami Hotel opened in 2016 and features meeting rooms, a fitness center, multiple pools and several dining options.

Mark Owens of Colliers arranged the refinancing on behalf of the borrowers, Trinity Investments and Certares Management. The financing amount and capital source were not disclosed, but multiple media outlets report that Deutsche Bank and KSL Partners provided the debt totaling $185 million.