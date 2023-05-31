Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Colliers Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 49,793 SF Industrial Service Facility in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale-leaseback of a 49,793-square-foot industrial service facility in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 700 Chase Ave., the property is home to RT Group Logistics. The trucking company signed a lease to remain at the property, which includes a truck maintenance facility with parking for 40 trailers. Patrick Turner, Tom Rodeno and Joe Connor of Colliers represented RT Group in the sale. The undisclosed buyer plans to make improvements to the property when the tenant’s lease expires in three years.

