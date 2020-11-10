REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 636,742 SF Distribution Center in Whitestown, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The newly constructed facility is fully leased to Puma.

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Colliers International has arranged the sale-leaseback of Whitestown Business Park Building 2, a 636,742-square-foot industrial building in Whitestown, about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed in 2019, the building is located at 3632 Perry Blvd. It is fully leased to Puma North America Inc. Alex Cantu, Jeff Devine and Steven Disse of Colliers represented the seller, Puma. An affiliate of Walton Street Capital, a Chicago-based real estate private equity firm, purchased the asset. The property serves as the largest of Puma’s two national distribution hubs, handling 75 percent of its e-commerce business. The sportswear retailer took occupancy of the facility in June of this year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  