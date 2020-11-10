Colliers Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 636,742 SF Distribution Center in Whitestown, Indiana

The newly constructed facility is fully leased to Puma.

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Colliers International has arranged the sale-leaseback of Whitestown Business Park Building 2, a 636,742-square-foot industrial building in Whitestown, about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed in 2019, the building is located at 3632 Perry Blvd. It is fully leased to Puma North America Inc. Alex Cantu, Jeff Devine and Steven Disse of Colliers represented the seller, Puma. An affiliate of Walton Street Capital, a Chicago-based real estate private equity firm, purchased the asset. The property serves as the largest of Puma’s two national distribution hubs, handling 75 percent of its e-commerce business. The sportswear retailer took occupancy of the facility in June of this year.