Colliers Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Four-Building Industrial Portfolio in Melrose Park, Illinois

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — Colliers International has arranged the sale-leaseback of a four-building industrial portfolio spanning 149,454 square feet in Melrose Park, a suburb of Chicago. Mike Senner and Tom Rodeno of Colliers represented the seller, Promus Equity Partners LLC, which recently led an investment in Caputo Cheese. The buildings are all located on the same street and are utilized for Caputo’s manufacturing, processing, distribution and storage. STORE Capital purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price. Caputo signed a 20-year lease.