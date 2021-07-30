REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Four-Building Industrial Portfolio in Melrose Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — Colliers International has arranged the sale-leaseback of a four-building industrial portfolio spanning 149,454 square feet in Melrose Park, a suburb of Chicago. Mike Senner and Tom Rodeno of Colliers represented the seller, Promus Equity Partners LLC, which recently led an investment in Caputo Cheese. The buildings are all located on the same street and are utilized for Caputo’s manufacturing, processing, distribution and storage. STORE Capital purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price. Caputo signed a 20-year lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews