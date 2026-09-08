Colliers Arranges Sale of 1.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has arranged the sale of the Indianapolis West Infill Industrial Portfolio, a 1.5 million-square-foot, 29-building light industrial portfolio located within the Park 100 and Park Fletcher industrial parks in Indianapolis. The portfolio spans the city’s Northwest and Southwest submarkets. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel, Tyler Wilson, Jason Speckman and Sydney Gabriel of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. MLG Capital, on behalf of MLG Legacy Fund and 1031 exchange investors, purchased the portfolio, which is 94 percent leased to 158 tenants. The properties feature an average clear height of 15 feet with a total of 194 dock doors and 155 drive-in doors. The buildings range in size from 16,000 to 157,000 square feet.