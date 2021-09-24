Colliers Arranges Sale of 1.9 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis

Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

Pictured is Lake Drive Business Center.

MINNEAPOLIS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a 22-building industrial portfolio spanning 1.9 million square feet in metro Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Half of the portfolio features a high office finish and is located in the southwest submarket of Minneapolis, while the other half is comprised of warehouse and distribution product. Mark Kolsrud, John McCarthy, Peter Carbonneau, Peter Loehrer, Kyle Delarosby and Lydia Paasch of Colliers represented the seller, a national industrial owner. The team also procured the buyer, Nicola Wealth Real Estate Acquisitions LTD.