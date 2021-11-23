REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 1 MSF Fulfillment Center Leased to Bath & Body Works in Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The facility is within the Rickenbacker Exchange at Commercial Point industrial park.

COMMERCIAL POINT, OHIO — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 1 million-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center occupied by Bath & Body Works Inc. in Commercial Point, a southern suburb of Columbus. The sales price was undisclosed. The retailer plans to add 500 employees to its central Ohio workforce to fill online orders at the facility. Located at 514 Exchange Way, the property is the first building within the 875-acre Rickenbacker Exchange at Commercial Point industrial park. Alex Cantu, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Michael Linder of Colliers represented the seller, VanTrust Real Estate. The Mid-America Management Corp., an Ohio-based investment firm, was the buyer.

