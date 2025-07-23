Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Colliers Arranges Sale of 100,400 SF Logistics Center in Mount Prospect, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 100,400-square-foot last-mile logistics facility in Mount Prospect for an undisclosed price. The property at 350 N. Wolf Road features a clear height of 32 feet, 12 exterior truck docks and paved parking. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Collieres represented the seller, a joint venture between Stotan Industrial and PCCP LLC. An institutional investor purchased the asset. The site was formerly home to an office building, which Stotan demolished to make way for the facility. Completed in early 2024, the property is fully leased to OnTrac, an e-commerce logistics provider.

