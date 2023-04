HOUSTON — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 101,362-square-foot industrial property located at 6903 W. Sam Houston Parkway N. in northwest Houston. The property sits on 6.6 acres and features 24-foot clear heights and nine exterior dock doors. Zack Taylor of Colliers represented the buyer, Golee Group, in the transaction. Nick Peterson and John Ferruzzo of Transwestern represented the seller, Lone Star Electric. The sales price was not disclosed.