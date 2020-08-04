Colliers Arranges Sale of 1,087-Bed Student Housing Community Near Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Cottage Row, a 1,087-bed student housing community located near the Georgia Southern University campus in Statesboro. Rialto Capital Advisors sold the property to a joint venture between XFD Real Estate Partners, Ash Real Estate, Saxum Real Estate and Anchor Real Estate Capital for an undisclosed price. Sean Baird, Jonathan Holt and Will Mathews of Colliers represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. Cottage Row offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, computer lab, study lounge, full-court volleyball, a pool, movie theater, tanning bed and a private shuttle to campus. Georgia Southern plans to begin in-person classes for its fall semester Aug. 17. Nathan Lynch and Donald Jennewein, also with Colliers, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyers. The non-recourse loan features a five-year term with a 3.6 percent fixed interest rate.