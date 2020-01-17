Colliers Arranges Sale of 114,474 SF York Centre Office Building in Houston
HOUSTON — Colliers International has arranged the sale of York Centre, a 114,474-square-foot office building situated on 5.3 acres at the corner of Hempstead Highway and West Little York Road in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the Class B property was built in 1982. David Carter of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, Interra York Centre LLC, an affiliate of Houston-based Interra Capital Group, was self-represented.
