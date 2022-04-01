Colliers Arranges Sale of 117,173 SF Office Building in Metro Dallas
ADDISON, TEXAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 117,173-square-foot office building located at 3939 Belt Line Road in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. The seven-story building was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Truist Bank and A&O Enterprises. Cody Payne of Colliers brokered the off-market transaction. Both the locally based seller and the buyer, a private investor specializing in multifamily acquisitions, requested anonymity.
