Colliers Arranges Sale of 117,173 SF Office Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The office building at 3939 Belt Line Road in Addison was fully leased at the time of sale.

ADDISON, TEXAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 117,173-square-foot office building located at 3939 Belt Line Road in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. The seven-story building was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Truist Bank and A&O Enterprises. Cody Payne of Colliers brokered the off-market transaction. Both the locally based seller and the buyer, a private investor specializing in multifamily acquisitions, requested anonymity.

