Colliers Arranges Sale of 120,000 SF Auto Dealership in West Chester, Pennsylvania
WEST CHESTER, PA. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 120,000-square-foot retail property in West Chester, a western suburb of Philadelphia, that houses a dealership for Mercedes-Benz. The property sits on 10 acres along U.S. Route 202. Virginia-based Capital Automotive sold the property to Piazza Auto Group for an undisclosed price. Rich Weitzman of Colliers brokered the deal in conjunction with CBRE.
