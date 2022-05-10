Colliers Arranges Sale of 120,000 SF Auto Dealership in West Chester, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

WEST CHESTER, PA. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 120,000-square-foot retail property in West Chester, a western suburb of Philadelphia, that houses a dealership for Mercedes-Benz. The property sits on 10 acres along U.S. Route 202. Virginia-based Capital Automotive sold the property to Piazza Auto Group for an undisclosed price. Rich Weitzman of Colliers brokered the deal in conjunction with CBRE.