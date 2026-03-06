Friday, March 6, 2026
Colliers Arranges Sale of 121-Unit Active Adult Community in St. Paul

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Graham Place Senior Apartments, a 121-unit, 55-plus community located at 1745 Graham Ave. in St. Paul’s Highland neighborhood. The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit property, built in 2005, features 42 one-bedroom units and 79 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, corner store, beauty salon, guest suite accommodations, underground parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Northstar Properties of Minnesota Inc. was the buyer. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Adam Haydon, Devon Dvorak and Drew Jackson of Colliers represented the buyer and undisclosed seller.

