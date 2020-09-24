REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 121,000 SF Office Property in Lisle, Illinois

Built in 2000, the property sits on 10.4 acres at 2400 Ogden Ave.

LISLE, ILL. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of 2400 Ogden Avenue in Lisle for an undisclosed price. Built in 2000, the office property spans 121,000 square feet on 10.4 acres. It has more than 500 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the asset was 71 percent leased to ARRIS Solutions Inc. and Automated Logic. Alissa Adler and John Homsher of Colliers represented the institutional seller. A local investor purchased the property.

